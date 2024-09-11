Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 32,608 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,608 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,555 shares of company stock worth $774,555 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

