Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 49,180 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of AGS opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.50 million, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 2.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

