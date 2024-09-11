Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,760 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 225.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FC. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $494.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

