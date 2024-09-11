Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 593,778 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 593,778 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

