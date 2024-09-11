Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,444 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 353,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $207,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

CASS stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

