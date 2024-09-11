Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $919.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

