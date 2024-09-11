Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after buying an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after buying an additional 1,816,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,161,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

