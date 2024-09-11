Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

