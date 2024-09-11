Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.