Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

MRVL stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after buying an additional 150,109 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.