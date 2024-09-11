MBA Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,704,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,367 shares of company stock worth $30,016,931. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

