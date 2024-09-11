MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.8% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 59,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,050.2% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 106,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 96,824 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 885.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,695 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 987.3% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 74,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 993.6% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 795,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $98,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,775 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $467,359,322. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

