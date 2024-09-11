Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut Methanex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

