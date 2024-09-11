Morgan Stanley Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $950.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $855.00 to $950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $894.29 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $859.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.98.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,871,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

