Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Mpac Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MPAC stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of £92.12 million, a PE ratio of 3,461.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.39.

Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

