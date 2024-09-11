Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 8,275.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

