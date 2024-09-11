National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,161 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,385,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $61,658,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

