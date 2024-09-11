National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

