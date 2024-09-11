National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 228.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 78.6% in the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.69.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

