National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

