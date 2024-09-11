National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.02 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,319,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,087,000 after acquiring an additional 516,789 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 77.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 891,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 390,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

