National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.74 Million Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 735,667 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of IAMGOLD worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.58. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.