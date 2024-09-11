National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 7,819 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,201 shares of company stock worth $788,464. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.