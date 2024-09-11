National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 12,355.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Masco by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 104,518 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

