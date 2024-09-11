Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 15,169 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

