Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $1.60 Million in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,846 shares of company stock worth $3,135,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

