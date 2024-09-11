Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day moving average of $197.89. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,707,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

