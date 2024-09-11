Neil Smith Acquires 61,020 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith acquired 61,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,588.20 ($159,058.80).

Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Neil Smith purchased 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$349,860.00 ($233,240.00).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

