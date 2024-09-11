New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$3.38 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

