NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 991,336 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in NiSource by 146.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

