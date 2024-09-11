NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

