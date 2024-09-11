NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
