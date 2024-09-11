Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Shares Down 0.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.84. 299,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.47.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

