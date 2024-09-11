Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 2.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 187,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,805,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 238.43% and a negative net margin of 222.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.47% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

