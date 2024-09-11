OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPAL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $570.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. Analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

