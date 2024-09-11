Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.52.

Oracle Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

