Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

