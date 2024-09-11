Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 28.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFY stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

