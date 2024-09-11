Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $846,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $25,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6,428.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $246.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

