Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

