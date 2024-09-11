Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

