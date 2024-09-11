Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,597 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,787,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 224,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,750 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after buying an additional 201,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.