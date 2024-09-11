Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

