Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ODV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODV
Osisko Development Price Performance
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.1715152 earnings per share for the current year.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Development
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.