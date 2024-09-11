Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ODV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$2.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$238.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.1715152 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

