Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60. 49,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 33,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.
Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.
About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF
The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.