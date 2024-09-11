Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 365,853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $60,424,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,708,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

