Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of OXBR opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
