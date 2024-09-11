Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

