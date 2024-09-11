Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $35,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 576,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 161,348 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

