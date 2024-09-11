Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $163,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after buying an additional 279,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

PKG stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

