Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

PM opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.