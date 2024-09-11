Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %
PM opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
