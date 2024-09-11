Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $43.05 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

